MACRA set to roll out Yathu Yathu, a cheaper and affordable data service: Access to internet to double

February 20, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) is expected to roll out a new internet data facility named Yathu Yathu by mid next month.

Macra Director General Daudi Sulemani says Yathu Yathu will offer good quality but affordable data services to Malawians.

With the coming of the Yathu Yathu data facility, Macra says data in Malawi will now be cheaper and the population of people using internet data is expected double.

 

According to Macra, the Yathu Yathu Data services will be offered by local cooperatives that were selected after a bidding process.

 

“Currently we are training eight cooperatives before they roll out on the market. This initiative will also create employment for a lot of Malawians from rural areas where Yathu Yathu will be operating,” he says.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
About 23 009 metric tonnes of maize flour starts arriving in the country for distribution

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has said the maize flour imported from Tanzania and South Africa has started...

Close