MACRA set to roll out Yathu Yathu, a cheaper and affordable data service: Access to internet to double

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) is expected to roll out a new internet data facility named Yathu Yathu by mid next month.

Macra Director General Daudi Sulemani says Yathu Yathu will offer good quality but affordable data services to Malawians.

With the coming of the Yathu Yathu data facility, Macra says data in Malawi will now be cheaper and the population of people using internet data is expected double.

According to Macra, the Yathu Yathu Data services will be offered by local cooperatives that were selected after a bidding process.

“Currently we are training eight cooperatives before they roll out on the market. This initiative will also create employment for a lot of Malawians from rural areas where Yathu Yathu will be operating,” he says.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!