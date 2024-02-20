Zomba to have state-of-art stadium, government announces

Local Government minister Richard Chimwendo-Banda has told Parliament this morning that plans are in the pipeline to construct state of the art stadium in Zomba city.

Chimwendo-Banda said this in response to a question from Zomba Central parliamentarian Bester Awali on the time the Zomba Community stadium will be opened.

According to Chimwendo they are currently waiting for procurements of remaining materials and the facility will be operational soon.

On the state-of-the-art Stadium the minster says it will be included in the next national budget.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!