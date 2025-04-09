265 Energy Announces 10% Discount as it Celebrates 7th Anniversary

265 Energy, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions in Malawi, says the celebration of its seventh anniversary, which comes with special offers, marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey of providing sustainable energy alternatives to households, businesses, and institutions across the country.

To commemorate this achievement, 265 Energy Public Relations Officer, Phillip White, said the company is offering a range of exciting activities throughout the month of April, including a 10 percent discount on all solar products.

“Throughout April, customers can enjoy a 10 percent discount on all solar products, making it easier and more affordable to switch to clean and sustainable energy solutions,” said White, adding that the company will also open its new location at Golden Peacock Mall in Lilongwe.

“To mark this milestone, the first 10 customers who purchase any 265 Energy product at the new site will receive exclusive t-shirts, with additional small gifts available for other shoppers,” he said.

In its seven years of operation, 265 Energy has played a vital role in advancing the use of renewable energy across Malawi. Some of the company’s key achievements include transitioning Schools from Firewood to LPG, brought in more than 10,000 3kg gas cylinders.

White said as they celebrate their seventh anniversary, the company appreciates the trust and support from their clients and partners.

“We remain committed to providing affordable, clean, and sustainable energy solutions that contribute to the growth and development of Malawi. Our goal is to continue driving change in the renewable energy sector and expand access to energy across the nation,” he explained.

Founded in 2018, 265 Energy is a leading energy solutions provider based in Malawi, specializing in solar and gas energy systems. The company is dedicated to helping households, businesses, and institutions transition to renewable energy, thereby reducing reliance on traditional, non-sustainable energy sources. With a strong focus on sustainability, 265 Energy strives to make a positive impact on the environment, the economy, and the lives of Malawians.

