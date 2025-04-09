DPP’s Kamangira Under Fire: Accused of Killing Man in Road Crash, Refuses Compensation, Now Urged to Quit Politics

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Thomson Kamangira is facing growing pressure to withdraw from politics after being accused of killing a man in a reckless driving incident—and allegedly refusing to support or compensate the grieving family.

Kamangira, the party’s National Director of Operations and former Member of Parliament for Nsanje South, is currently facing criminal charges of causing death by reckless driving, following a fatal accident that occurred on the Mangochi–Monkey Bay road. At the time, he was reportedly returning from Page House after visiting former president Peter Mutharika.

Sources say Kamangira was accompanied by Werani Chilenga and another unidentified passenger during the deadly crash.

What has sparked outrage, however, is Kamangira’s alleged refusal to assist the bereaved family, either during the funeral or through any form of compensation. Instead, insiders claim he has been evasive, uncooperative, and unapologetic—behavior many DPP supporters in Nsanje South are calling “disgraceful and unfit for public office.”

“How can someone take a life and refuse to help the grieving family? Is that a man who should lead a constituency?” fumed Richard Joseph, a local party supporter. “He should step aside and face the law.”

Legal action is now underway. Tanna Legal Associates, representing the deceased’s family, confirmed that the matter is scheduled for hearing on April 10, 2025, at the Chikwawa Magistrate Court.

“Yes, we are representing the family in this case,” said a lawyer from the firm, identified only as Aubrey.

Calls for Kamangira to step down are growing louder, with critics saying his lack of remorse and dodging of responsibility is incompatible with the values of leadership.

Kamangira was not immediately available for comment, and the DPP has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

