27 Malawians deported from Zimbabwe

April 1, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Zimbabwe has deported 27 Malawians who were on transit to South Africa.

The Malawians, according to spokesperson person for Mwanza border, Pasqually Zulu, failed to produce any travelling documents and using unchartered routes.

Zulu said the 24 men and three women arrived through the border on Wednesday.

“They told us during an interrogation that they left Malawi as a group six months ago using unchartered routes between Dedza and Ntcheu heading for South Africa without any travel documents,” Zulu said.

He said travelling without proper documents and use of unchartered routes remains a biggest challenge the department of immigration and citizenship services is facing despite the department efforts to bringing services closer to people.

All precautions not to import Covid-19 into the country were looked into before releasing them to their respective districts.

International Organisation for Migration (I.O.M) sponsored the return of the deportees, most of whom are from Mangochi, Balaka and Machinga districts.

