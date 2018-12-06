3 accidents on the roads of Malawi

At least nine vehicles have piled up in an accident at Linthipe 1 in Lilongwe after a truck suddenly swayed and blocked the road.

Most of the vehicles are severely damaged.

Police say there has been no deaths but the wounded have been referred to Dedza district hospital, the nearest hospital.

At Chingeni, an Axa bus was involved in an accident after the driver Sanderson Ndekhawho wanted to overtake another vehicle hit a cyclist, forcing the bus to overturn.

The wounded were taken to Balaka district hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

In Karonga, a Matours bus caught fire at the district bus depot.

The police say the accident happened after all the people had disembarked and all the goods were cleared from the bus.

No one was injured and no property was burnt.

Bus staff said binding was to blame for the fire.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :