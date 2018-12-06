Woman kills hubby over K2 500 disagreements: Faces murder charge

A 25-year-old woman in Dowa is facing murder case after she allegedly killed he husband on Monday over disagreements on how to use a K2 500 she had realized from piece work.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda said Irene Yohane is alleged to have stabbed her husband to death around 10pm on Monday when he came home very drunk and wanted to take the money for another round of a drinking spree.

“The wife refused to hand over the money to him so he started beating her. In the process, he took a knife aiming at stabbing her but she overpowered her and stabbed him in the stomach instead,” said Kaponda.

He said some villagers came to the house and took the husband, Rashid Milanzi, to Mponela Health Centre where he was pronounced death on arrival.

Kaponda said Yohane will be brought to court to answer murder charges which attracts life imprisonment.

