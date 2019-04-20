3 die, 2 missing in Rumphi torrential rains

Three people are confirmed dead whilst two are missing in Rumphi following torrential rains that hit the northern region on Friday night.

Chiweta police station officer-in-charge Denis Kululanga has confirmed of the death of the two people and said the police are searching for the missing people.

The most hit areas by the heavy rains in Rumphi are Tcharo, Zunga and Zarango.

In Chitipa, 22 worshippers are in hospital after a church wall fell on them the same Friday night following the heavy rains.

Both the police and church officials have confirmed that the African International Church wall collapsed on Friday night in Chitipa after heavy rains in an area called Zambwe.

“The worshippers were initially praying outside the church because the building was too small for the large number of the worshippers but decided to get inside the church building after the rains started. Unfortunately, the church wall collapsed,” said Dan Msukwa of the church.

He said the 22 were seriously injured and are admitted to Chitipa district hospital whilst others have escaped with minor injuries.

Some of the critically injured are children and women.

