Govt promotes 3 000 Malawi police officers: UTM say an elections ploy

Government has announced the promotion of 3 000 junior police officers in what the opposition say is a futile attempt by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to cling to power after the May 21 2019elections.

Police spokesperson James Kadadezera said the promoted officers are mainly constables who have now risen to the position of sergeant.

These are normal promotions, they were promoted on merit because of their hard work. You can agree with me that crime rate has now gone down, there is visibility of police officers everywhere,” said Kadadzera.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said this is a futile attempt by the DPP to remain in power after the May 21 elections.

“It is too late too little, the DPP is going out of government with or without civil servants promotions. Everyone knows that the country has been in hell under the DPP,” said Kaliati.

But Finance minister Goodall Gondwe said the promotions were already factored in the 2018/19 national budget.

“We have not just dreamt up to promote the police officers. We already planned long ago.

The promotion of the 3,000 police officers come barely two months after 340 senior police officers were also promoted as well as the promotion of the controversial 20, 000 teachers as half of them were either dead or had left the civil service

