3 girls spotted for Mary Waya Academy

Former Malawi Queens player and coach, Mary Waya, has spotted three young girls from the Lilongwe Mayor’s Trophy tournament to incorporate and nurture their netball talent at her academy in Blantyre; the Mary Waya Academy.

One of the girls, Tiyezi Mvulayatera, was player of match in the finals when she put up a marvellous display as she was playing for her school, Ngwenya 1 Primary School.

The other two players are from Kamuzu Barracks Primary School. Waya said quality netball for the senior queens should start from the grass root.

“I also started with the Mayor’s Trophy during our time. I played the Lilongwe Mayor’s, the Mzuzu Mayor’s and the Blantyre Mayor’s Trophy. In those days when you win in your city there was also inter-city tournament which was exposing us very much.

“Anything is best learnt at a tender age. I am glad to see some companies investing in youth netball. This is a welcome development and I believe if we continue with this trend of investing in these young girls, our netball will develop,” explained Waya.

