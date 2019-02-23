FIFA sponsored Malawi U-15 league  kicks off early March

The Malawi Under 15 League is expected to kick off early March and it will be funded by the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

First Vice President of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), James Mwenda, said Malawi was privileged to be the only pilot country in the world for the Under 15 League with the help of FIFA.

Towards the end of last year an official from FIFA visited Malawi to conduct training of coaches for youth teams. Mwenda said the league was supposed to kick off in January but it has delayed because FAM was finalising logistics which also took on board the Malawi school calendar because most of the players in the league will be primary school learners.

“Any time soon, funding will be in from FIFA and the league will start. We believe it will start on a high note because we now have well trained youth coaches in place.

“As FAM we are very much interested in developing youth football because we know we cannot have a strong senior national team if we don’t invest in the young ones,” Mwenda told a local radio station.

