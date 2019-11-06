3 inmates bolt from high security prison

Prison authorities are meeting in Zomba to discuss enhancement of security in prisons following reports that three inmates have bolted from the high security prison in Zomba.

The three are said to have escaped from Zomba maximum prison at 1am after digging a hole from their cell.

They were housed in cell 30 of A block which houses first offenders.

Prison spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba asked for more time to get details but this is the third escape of inmates this year alone.

In January, two inmates were captured after they escaped and in July, two inmates also escaped from the same facility, causing concern over security issues at the prison.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :