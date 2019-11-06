Malawi Professional Golfers Association’s tour postponed

Professional Golfers Association’s (PGA) Warm Heart which was scheduled from November 14 to 16 at Lilongwe Golf Club has been postponed in what Nyasa Times understands is due to the current political impasse prevailing in the country .

PGAMW president Patridge Shycal confirmed the postponement.

Shycal refused to be drawn into this only saying they are still some logistics that need to be worked out because more pros are still showing interest to participate as our Tour also clash with their other golf engagements.

So far, there are assurance of participation from over 81 players, who registered to take part spanning from Portugal, Mexico, Senegal and Ghana as new entrants to the Tour.

“Meanwhile, we shall continue to engage with all our stakeholders so that we keep the momentum going.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this development which may be cause but it was all for goodwill,” he said.

He added that they are very much appreciative of the support they continue to receive in order that Pro Golf should prevail in the country.

The Warm Heart Pro Tour was successfully inaugurated last year and attracted pros from across Africa as the continent continues to engage many countries to engage extra gear on pro golf.

PGA Malawi was formed in 2017 with support from Golf Union of Malawi.

So far seven golfers, Dingaani Chirwa, Adam Sailesi, Gabriel Kambalame, Paul Chidale, Victor Kachepatsonga, Kondwani Mphulla and Shycal have turned professional.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :