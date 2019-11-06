Wandawanda to receive UMP 2019 Malawi fashion icon award

The Urban Music People (UMP) which clock 10 this year with organisers indicating that the 2019 edition will have fashion and media categories has announced that banker and socialite Ben Wandawanda will be honoured with this year’s “Fashion Icon Award”.

The UMP 2019 Award ceremony will be held on Saturday, 14 December at Crossroads Hotel, Blantyre.

Throughout UMP’s nine-year existence, much focus has been placed on awarding music excellence.

But a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Wednesday said the award is in recognition of Wandawanda’s significant impact on the fashion and style consciousness in Malawi throughout this year.

“Ben’s choice is a result of a careful and thorough consultative process, involving several industry experts and stakeholders.

“From UMP Team, it’s Well deserved!”

“UMP brand has become a highly-converted platform for honoring excellence and accomplishments in Malawi and SADC urban fashion, music, and culture,” UMP co-founder Zizwa said.

In his humble remarks, Wandawanda said, “I’m chuffed, so to speak, especially knowing and accepting that fashion is not universal, but rather wide and diverse. That said, I’m grateful for the recognition to the extent that if it doesn’t inspire some people to reflect on how they show up, then it provokes thought and conversation.”

Quizzed on his fashion style, Wandandawanda said, “My fashion style is unconventional, daring and laced with some bright colors. It is also diverse and oftentimes pushes the envelope almost invariably, I can tell a story about every outfit.”

On Malawi Fashion future, he said: “We have a lot of established and upcoming fashion designers, and graphic artists converting their art into ‘fashion’. Just so much exciting stuff going on. I think we are going through a revolution in the industry in Malawi and the future is bright.”

Mary Chilima, wife to former Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima was last year’s recipient of this prestigious award.

UMP founder Ken Zizwa said the concept of the innovative awards has been reworked to provide a platform that will recognise fashion, music and media industries which are inextricably linked.

He said: “Our thinking is always evolving towards better and fresher ideas. There will be a lot of value on display.

“Much as we know that the full version of the music awards will return next year, we felt the urban music sector needed to be recognised for their efforts hence bringing the music categories on this platform.”

In the fashion category, other awards will be given to fashion designer of the year, model of the year, best new fashion designer, most fashionable celebrity and living legend.

In music, awards will be given to artist of the year, song of the year and producer of the year among others.

In media category, awards will be given to best print journalist, TV personality of the year, radio DJ of the year, club DJ of the year, best graphic designer and best online journalist.

