Weightlifting and body building election wrangles get Sports Council intervention

Malawi National Council of Sports convened a meeting on Monday (November 5) at its offices at Kamuzu Stadium where it mediated over the election wrangles affecting Weightlifting and Body Building Association of Malawi (WABAM) and its concerned athletes.

This development comes following requests from the concerned body builders and weightlifters, who have observed that the WABAM Executive was not adhering to certain constitutional requirements which they believe would render the election process of new WABAM Executive members compromised.

“Furthermore, members felt that generally athletes are not being supported to practise the sport and that WABAM has failed to grow the sport,” says a statement from Sports Council’s acting Executive Secretary, Henry Mereka.

“After mediation and consultations, Council has guided the election process to proceed as is provided for in the WABAM Constitution so that the irregularities that were observed be addressed going forward.

The meeting resolved that:

WABAM Executive should not be dissolved but rather should help the process to the elective annual general meeting

The annual general meeting date be shifted from 31st November to 14 December 2019 to allow for more members to register with WABAM.

Only members who have fully paid membership fees shall participate and vote at the AGM

Affiliation fees has been approved as follows: K20,000 per year for clubs and K12,000 and K6,000 per year for professional and amateur athletes respectively

Names of candidates standing for elections should be nominated by WABAM paid up members and must submitted application letters to WABAM secretariat fifteen (15) days before the elections date

The Sports Council further says candidates must, therefore, submit their application letter by 31st November, 2019.

“Council commits itself to assisting WABAM to put in place all the necessary tools such as strategic and sport development plans to assist develop and grow the game.

“On their part, members have committed to fully respect WABAM constitution and promote high standards of respect of the game,” says the statement.

In a related development, Blackson Malamula has been elected as Malawi Schools Sports Association (Massa) president during the elective body assembly held in Mangochi on Sunday.

Christopher Kabwazi and Edmond Chakwira are the vice-presidents for primary and secondary schools respectively while Chrispin Nyasulu is General secretary and Brian Gausi vice-General Secretary.

Joyce Chinkho is the treasurer and her deputy is Elias Malata.

