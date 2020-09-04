3 Mchinji council officials arrested for alleged embezzle of K33m embezzl

Malawi Police Service have arrested three officers at Mchinji District Council for allegedly embezzling K33 million.

Mchinji District Commissioner, Peter Jimusole, has confirmed that officers who were arrested on Tuesday morning are Davie Chikhadwe an Accounts Assistant, Precious Kapachika a retired accountant both at Mchinji District Hospital and Lawrence Mchocho an Assistant Accountant at District Agriculture Office.

According to Jimusole, financial transaction analysis which the council conducted revealed that the three suspected officers have been syphoning the money from January to August this year.

“The officers tampered with Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) and we suspected that they embezzled about K33 Million,” said Jimusole.

The DC said the council has extended the scoop of analysis to find out what the officers syphoned from the month of January to December 2019.

In a sepearte interview, Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer, Kondwani Kandiado, confirmed the arrest of the three.

He said the suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of theft by public servant which is contrary to Section 283 of the penal Code.

“Yes I can confirm that about three of council officers are right now in custody for a suspected case of theft by public servant,” said Kandiado.

The three suspects are Davie Chikhadwe, 42 of Mtuwakale Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Njewa in Lilongwe, Precious Kapachika, 60, of Kapachika Village, TA Chakhaza in Dowa and Lawrence Mchocho, 46, of Mtonya Village TA Mavwere in Mchinj.

