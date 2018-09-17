3 men found dead in Lilongwe: Malawi police suggest a case of hit-and-run

September 17, 2018

Three men  were discovered dead  on Sunday  and dumped on Kaunda Road in Lilongwe,  a week after a former enumerator Blessings Ng’ambi  in the ongoing Population and Housing Census was found dead along the same road, Malawi Police have confirmed.

Police at the scene where the bodies were dumped

Lilongwe Police Station spokesman Kingsley Dandaula said  two of the deceased  were from Chinsapo.

According to Lilongwe residents commenting on the incident on social media, the  three were killed somewhere else and were dumped near Kaunda Road Filling Station.

But Dandaula said  police suspect a case of  hit –and-run incident.

“This is  deeply tragic set of circumstances . It seems they were hit by a  motor vehicle and were left [unattended] on the spot,” said Dandaula.

He said there are conflicting reports on the  cause of the death and that police are investigating the  matter.

“The deceased persons sustained head injuries and their bodies are being kept at Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary,” said Dandaula.

