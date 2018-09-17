3 men found dead in Lilongwe: Malawi police suggest a case of hit-and-run

Three men were discovered dead on Sunday and dumped on Kaunda Road in Lilongwe, a week after a former enumerator Blessings Ng’ambi in the ongoing Population and Housing Census was found dead along the same road, Malawi Police have confirmed.

Lilongwe Police Station spokesman Kingsley Dandaula said two of the deceased were from Chinsapo.

According to Lilongwe residents commenting on the incident on social media, the three were killed somewhere else and were dumped near Kaunda Road Filling Station.

But Dandaula said police suspect a case of hit –and-run incident.

“This is deeply tragic set of circumstances . It seems they were hit by a motor vehicle and were left [unattended] on the spot,” said Dandaula.

He said there are conflicting reports on the cause of the death and that police are investigating the matter.

“The deceased persons sustained head injuries and their bodies are being kept at Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary,” said Dandaula.

