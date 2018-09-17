MP Menyani, lawyer Nankhuni  floored in MCP primaries as Jiya wins

Youthful politician Alfred Jiya of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has won with a landslide primary elections for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency to be the candidate to represent the party in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections .

Jiya defeated legislator Alekeni Menyani who had relocated from Dedza North west and another challenger lawyer Gift Nankhuni.

MCP director of political affairs Maxwell Kalamula, who was the returning officer, said confirmed results showed Joya polled 695 votes against Menyani’s 201 votes. Lawyer Nankhuni had 33 votes while another contestant Stanley Chimphonda had two votes.

Menyani did not contest in the constituency where he is a sitting MP and Lydia Kadzongwe was elected party candidate.

Asked to comment after losing in Lilongwe, Menyani said it a “tough” competition.

Nankhuni on his part congratulated Jiya for securing a landslide victory in the primaries and wished him well to represent the party in the parliamentary polls,.

On his part, Jiya commended party members in the area for entrusting him with the candidacy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :