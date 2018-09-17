MP Menyani, lawyer Nankhuni  floored in MCP primaries as Jiya wins

September 17, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Youthful politician Alfred Jiya  of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  has won with a landslide primary elections for Lilongwe City Centre Constituency to be the candidate  to represent the party in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections .

Alfred Jiya won with a landslide

Menyani: Lost

Jiya defeated  legislator Alekeni Menyani who had relocated from Dedza North west and another challenger lawyer Gift Nankhuni.

MCP director of political affairs Maxwell Kalamula, who was the returning officer,  said confirmed results  showed Joya polled  695 votes against Menyani’s 201 votes. Lawyer Nankhuni had 33 votes while another contestant  Stanley Chimphonda had two votes.

Menyani did not contest in the  constituency where he is a sitting MP and Lydia Kadzongwe was elected party candidate.

Asked to comment after losing in Lilongwe, Menyani said  it a “tough” competition.

Nankhuni on his part  congratulated Jiya for securing a landslide victory in the primaries and wished him well to represent the party in the parliamentary polls,.

On his part, Jiya commended party members in the area for entrusting him with the candidacy.

George mvalo
Guest
George mvalo

Am of the view that Nankhuni shid stand as an independent coz ifeyo tizamvotera.a Nankhuni muganizepo bwino

3 hours ago
CitizenX
Guest
CitizenX

W are witnessing A POLITICAL TRANSFORMATION OF MALAWIAN POLITICS, well done MCP its time young, non-seasoned politicians to take over govt and lead this country to great prosperity. VIVA THE YOUTH, YOUTH VOTE 2019

3 hours ago
Kanganiwamba
Guest
Kanganiwamba

It’s a worthwhile reward for Jiya who has worked tirelessly to canvass for support in the area. As for Menyani, I guess the writing was clear on the political wall.

3 hours ago

