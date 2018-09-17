Civil salvage draw against Mafco: Malawi TNM Super League

Civil Sporting Club on Sunday twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against relegation threatened, Mafco in the TNM Super League played at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

Mafco gave Lilongwe fans force hope as they seem geared to claim another city giant following their Carlsberg cup over Silver Strikers in a mid week tussle.

With the draw the Servants are still fourth on the log with 31 points from 22 games as their close pursuit Blue Eagles had a tough going at Mulanje Park when Tigers hammered them 3-2.

The soldiers are still in deep relegation with 17 points from 21 games and have nine games to work on how they could move themselves out of danger.

Mafco’s Martin Masoatheka was named man of the match with his impressive display of football work and composure throughout the game.

Two minutes into the game, Mafco went into the driving seat when Masoatheka planted home rebound after Bernard Harawa had put in a cross and Civil goalie, Hastings Banda failed to save it.

Civil’s Blessings Tembo’s direct free kick two minutes later was brilliantly saved by Amadu Ali.

Mafco goalie, Ali was called to duty in the 11th minute when he parried Innocent Tanganyika’s shot.

Civil’s goalkeeper, Banda appeared not in control as he was fumbling every ball which was coming in his goal area.

Tanyangika levelled the scores in the 40th minute when he nodded home Henry Msowoya’s corner kick.

Two minutes later, Mafco went into lead when Kingsley Nkhonjera’s long range effort hit the empty net as Civil keeper, Banda was left helplessly.

The Salima based giant, Mafco were happy at half time with a 1-2 lead and Civil fans were left disappointed.

The second half saw Civil making a double substition as they brought in Isaac Msiska and Hudson Milanzi for Msowoya and Ranken Mwale in order to strengthen in the 49th minute.

Civil’s substitute, Msiska could have equalled the scores in the 53rd minute when he when loose after outpacing Mafco captain, Paul Ndhlovu but failed to beat keeper Ali from close range.

The civil servants levelled the scores in the 62nd minute through Fletcher Bandawe who smartly beat Mafco’s off side trap before firing home a power shot.

Civil keeper, Banda saved his team in the 78th minute when Mafco’s Harawa powerful drive was parried for safety.

Despite introducing Emmanuel Chipeta and Zikani Sichinga for Harawa and Ben Issa, Mafco failed short of producing a win to collect maximum points.

Civil’s Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa admitted that the game was a tough one but was happy to collect a point at home.

“We need to work extra hard in the next remaining game and see where we will be at the end of the season,” he pointed out.

“Officiating personnel have influenced the results of the game. We have always say the country need to have competent referees if we are to progress further,” Mafco coach, Tione Mhone lamented.

He said his team has accepted the results of the game and added that both teams played a good game.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :