Mzuni beat Masters Security to move out of relegation for now

Three successive home wins for Mzuni have seen them getting out the relegation zone for now; the most recent being the Sunday match in which they emphatically beat Masters Security by 2 goals to nil at Mzuzu Stadium.

Ghanaian Michael Tetteh was in form again when he scored the students’ first goal 13 minutes into the game after receiving a decent through ball from midfielder Charles Nkhoma. Tetteh skilfully dribbled past one defender before unleashing a powerful long range shot that beat goalkeeper Bester Phiri on the near post.

Four minutes later, Charles Nkhoma’s shot hit the cross bar with Bester Phiri already beaten.

Masters Security head coach, Abbas Makawa, was given marching orders in the 26th minute for the insulting the officiating personnel.

The visitors would have levelled the score line just before half time whistle when Juma Yatina’s thunderous shot was tipped over the cross bar by goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira.

In the second half, Masters Security pulled out defender Amadu Makawa for Nigerian striker Amos Bello who went in to assist fellow Nigerian Babatunde Adeboye upfront but the students’ defence was solid to deny the duo any scoring chance.

Rhamadan Ntafu scored the students’ second goal a minute before full time to seal the game at 2 nil.

Mzuni’s Charles Nkhoma was voted player of the match.

Speaking after the match, Masters Security Team Manager, Muhammad Selemani, admitted the loss saying Mzuni was a better side than Moyale Barracks with which they drew 1-1 on Saturday.

“It feels bad to lose today. I think it wasn’t just our day but my players played very well,” added Selemani.

Mzuni FC coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said the win was not a surprise to him because his charges were now beaming with confidence and coordination was there in the team.

“We created a number of chances and Masters Security didn’t create even one, an indication that we were defending well besides attacking. We will do everything possible to remain in the league,” explained Chirwa.

The win takes the students to position 13 on the log table with 24 points from 22 games with Dwangwa United now occupying position 14 with 23 points but from 20 games.

Masters Security returns to Lilongwe with 28 points from 22 games and is on position 7.

