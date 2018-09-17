2018 FISD Challenge Cup launched in Karonga

The 2018 edition of the FISD Challenge Cup was launched in style on Saturday at Karonga Stadium with Paramount Chief Kyungu as Guest of Honour.

This is the third edition since its inception. It was first launched in 2016 in Nchalo when it was pegged at 45 million Kwacha, then in 2017 it was launched in Dwangwa at 53 million Kwacha and this year was for the northern region district of Karonga where total sponsorship has been raised to 60 million Kwacha.

Speaking at the function, Paramount Chief Kyungu thanked FISD Company Limited for choosing Karonga this year. He praised the three Bunda College of Agriculture graduates who formed the company which is now benefiting Malawians all over the country through agriculture as well as football.

He then asked for discipline among all the players saying winning teams should win honourably while losing teams should accept that there is always one winner at a time.

FAM Competitions Committee Chairperson, Jabbar Alide, told Nyasa Times that the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) was thankful to FISD Company Limited for their role in the development of football in the country.

“I am very very happy to see this tournament being launched this year and as FAM we will try our best to make sure that this year’s edition becomes another success. Let me ask all the stakeholders to make sure that our game is free of hooliganism,” added Alide.

FISD Marketing and Communications Manager, Wezzie Benson Chiumia, told Nyasa Times that as agriculturalists, FISD believe that anything that has life must grow and he was happy to see his company increase the sponsorship with 20 percent.

“Our objective in sponsoring football is developing the game itself. This is the most inclusive tournament that begins from the rural areas and it allows young players districts to rub shoulders with stars they look up to. We also use this tournament as a vehicle to enhance income and food security interventions among Malawians,” explained Chiumia.

FISD Challenge Cups involves district teams facing each other in their respective regions, regional league top teams as well as super league teams.

On the day, Ipota Shooting Stars of Karonga booted out Mphompha Football Club of Rumphi by 3 goals to 2.

In the main game of the day, Chitipa United, who are leading the SIMSO Premier League eliminated Mzuzu based Fish Eagles by 4 goals to 1.

Dread rocked Emmanuel Muyira scored Chitipa United’s first goal in the 33rd minute after skilfully beating a number of Fish Eagles players before shooting past goalkeeper Norman Manda.

Fish Eagles replied four minutes from recess through a penalty kick that was taken by Smith Kadawasi.

Emmanuel Muyira registered his brace in the 53rd minute when he was tripped in 18 metre box and referee Singanire Mwausegha blew for a penalty which Muyira confidently converted.

Irvin Mwakapenda came on to score Chitipa United’s third goal in the 88th minute before Cobra Kyumbu scored the fourth goal in added time.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Fish Eagles coach, Collins Mkuna, said it was a good game and the referee handled the game very well only that Chitipa United were more experienced than the youthful squad he has just taken over recently following Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa’s appointment as assistant coach at Mzuni FC.

The winning coach, Robert Mziza, said his players executed his game plan.

“We will try our best to reach the paying ranks,” he added.

Winners among district teams and regional league winners will pocket 1 million Kwacha each before joining super league teams at national level.

The launch was also spiced up by music by Lulu and Mathumela Band, and Kufewa Acrobatics from Lilongwe.

Also present at the launch were FAM Second Vice President, Othaniell Hara, FAM Competitions Manager, Gomegzani Zakazaka, and executive members of the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA).

