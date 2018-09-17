Malawi Sports Council takes over Blantyre City Marathon: Set for Nov 18

Malawi National Council of Sports have taken over the organisation of the dormant Blantyre City Marathon and plans are underway to stage the event on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

This race was previously known as Nico Marathon until the insurance company pulled out its sponsorship in 2006.

The last champion was Mike Tebulo while veteran Henry Moyo won it twice. This year’s strong favourite contender is Kefasi Kasteni.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Sports Council’s Sports Development Officer Ruth Mzengo said they intend to maintain the race, that has been dormant for many years, as an annual event and to make it very glamorous that it can open up for international participation from next year.

She said Sports Council has not yet identified a sponsor for it but various stakeholders have been approached for partnership.

“The plan is to stage it with or without a sponsor because we believe we need these kind of programs. They are good for sports development.

“The organising committee [chaired by Martin Matululu] and the Council are trying to get sponsors to support the event,” Mzengo said.

She disclosed the race will start at Ginnery Corner Roundabout in Blantyre near NBS Bank to Chichiri Roundabout, then turning towards Kwacha Roundabout all the way to TVM, past St. Columbus CCAP Church and all the way to Kudya trading centre.

At Kudya, the route heads towards Zingwangwa and all the way to Stella Maris Secondary School where it turns towards Moneymen Club then past Catholic Institute (CI) and reaching Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre Central Business District.

Then it turns to what is popularly known as Kandodo Corner Shop where it branches off to Mbayani heading all the way to Kameza Roundabout before turning towards Machinjiri turn off where there is the Ernegem Filling Station.

The route then heads into Machinjiri, past Luanda Trading Centre; Area 5; Mkolokoti, Makhetha before joining the road from Zomba and going down past Lever Brothers; past Maselema Roundabout and reaching Chichiri Roundabout where it branches off Makata road and enter into Kamuzu Stadium for the finish line in front of the VIP Stand.

Mzengo said participants must strictly be 20 years old and above.

She said the prize money and date of registration will be communicated later.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge has broken the marathon world record by winning the Berlin Marathon that took place on Sunday September 18 in a time of 2:01:40.

The women’s category was won by another Kenyan Gladys Cherono, who retained her title, winning in 2:18:11 and posting a new course record. This is Cherono’s third Berlin Marathon victory.

She beat Ethiopia’s Ruti Aga (2:18:34) and Tirunesh Dibaba (2:18:55).

