Standard Bank director donates K10M to school

Seasoned lawyer Alan Chinula has chosen Milala Primary School in Mzimba to benefit from a donation of K10 million from Standard Bank Plc following his retirement from the board of the Malawi Stock Exchange-listed bank.

Chinula, a Senior Counsel (SC) retired from the bank’s board after serving for 11 years. Standard Bank Plc has a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy that allows retiring board members to choose a community project to benefit from its financial donations.

“I did not hesitate to choose Milala in Inkosi Mbelwa’s area because of the passion I have for the school. It’s where my education journey began before going to Mzuzu Govt Secondary, and later Law school. I am giving back to Milala because of what the school gave to me,” he said.

Standard Bank Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe said the donation reaffirms the bank’s commitment to continue contributing to the country’s economic growth by investing in the public education sector.

“We have a track record of supporting the country’s education sector for many years. It is an honor to partner with him on this education initiative as he contributes towards improving the quality of education at Milala Full Primary school. Our partnership today is not only a testament of honourable stewardship by the Retired Director but also aligns with Standard Bank’s purpose which is to Drive Malawi’s Growth,” said Ng’ombe.

She paid tribute to Chinula for his role during his tenure. “Retired Director Chinula, SC was a key pillar of our Standard Bank Board PLC, and we are grateful for his leadership, oversight and contribution towards various committees and strategic decisions,” she said.

During the symbolic handover event, the retired director shared the motivation behind his selection of Milala Full Primary school as a beneficiary of his CSI kitty from Standard Bank Plc.

“Milala Full Primary School is a school located close to where I grew up. I did my Standard 6, 7, and 8 at this school. I was genuinely encouraged by Standard Bank’s gesture to support the students and teachers at a school I hold dear. This donation is a token of my appreciation to the teachers that work there and an encouragement to the students of Milala,” said Chinula.

Every year, Standard Bank Plc contributes 1 percent of its net profit towards initiatives that uplift communities and improve livelihoods for the socio-economic growth of Malawi. Key beneficiary sectors are Education, Health, Youth development and Climate Resilience.

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