MEPA Clears the Air on Mulalo Project Delays

The Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has mounted a strong defence against accusations that it is delaying the approval of the proposed Mulalo Granular Fertilizer Production Factory in Mchemela, Dowa, insisting that the facts show the regulator has acted within the timelines prescribed by law and that the major delays have originated from the project developer.

In a statement issued this week, MEPA outlined a detailed timeline of the project’s environmental approval process, arguing that public criticism directed at the authority ignores key facts surrounding the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) review process. According to MEPA, the project brief for the fertilizer factory was submitted in March 2025 and the authority provided feedback within days, demonstrating what it described as its commitment to efficient service delivery.

The authority said a preliminary ESIA report was later submitted in July 2025 and underwent technical review. Following the review, comments were communicated to the developer to address identified issues and strengthen the report. However, MEPA says the developer did not submit a revised report until March 2026, creating a delay of about nine months.

The environmental regulator argues that this lengthy gap is the single biggest factor behind the project’s slow progress. During that period, MEPA says it could not proceed with further assessment because it was waiting for the developer to respond to technical observations raised by experts.

After receiving the revised report in March 2026, MEPA says it again reviewed the document within the timelines provided under its Service Charter and relevant environmental legislation. The authority subsequently communicated another set of comments to the developer after finding areas that required further clarification and improvement.

According to MEPA, the approval process has not yet reached its conclusion because the developer has not submitted the latest revised report addressing concerns raised during the most recent review. The authority maintains that until those issues are satisfactorily addressed, it cannot legally issue a final determination on the project.

Environmental experts note that ESIA reviews are designed to ensure that major industrial projects do not create avoidable environmental, social or public health risks. Such reviews require developers to provide adequate information and respond to concerns raised by regulators before approvals can be granted. Environmental assessment systems around the world operate on the same principle, with regulators often unable to make final decisions until developers submit satisfactory responses to review comments.

MEPA therefore rejects suggestions that it has frustrated investment or unnecessarily delayed the Mulalo project. Instead, the authority argues that it has consistently met its obligations and timelines while waiting for the developer to fulfil outstanding requirements.

The statement comes amid growing public interest in the proposed fertilizer manufacturing plant, which is expected to contribute to Malawi’s agricultural sector if approved. For now, however, MEPA says the next move lies with the developer, whose submission of a revised ESIA report will determine how quickly the environmental approval process can proceed.

“We have followed all legal procedures and timelines,” MEPA said, adding that it remains ready to continue processing the application as soon as the required documentation is submitted.

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