FDH Bank Plc deepens regional footprint with Mozambique expansion strategy

FDH Bank Plc says its entry into the Mozambican market marks a major step in its long-term strategy to build a stronger regional financial services group and support cross-border trade across Southern Africa.

Speaking on Thursday during the bank’s 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM), FDH Plc Managing Director Noel Mkulichi said the acquisition of a controlling stake in Ecobank Mozambique S.A. represents a key milestone in the institution’s growth journey beyond Malawi.

“The transaction is designed to strengthen FDH Bank’s regional presence while unlocking new opportunities in trade finance, cross-border banking services and diversified revenue streams,” he said.

Mkulichi added that the expansion positions the Bank to better serve customers engaged in regional trade, while enhancing operational reach across Southern Africa.

“Beyond expanding our geographical footprint, the transaction positions the group to better serve customers engaged in regional trade and unlock new growth opportunities across the region,” he said.

Mkulichi said the bank will now focus on integrating its Mozambican operations and ensuring that the expansion delivers long-term value for customers, shareholders and the broader regional economy.

The Managing Director noted that the expansion strategy is driven by the need to diversify income sources and strengthen resilience in an increasingly competitive and interconnected financial landscape.

FDH Bank said its regional ambitions are supported by continued investment in digital banking platforms, which enable seamless cross-border service delivery and improved customer experience.

The bank’s mobile banking, agency banking and digital payment solutions continue to play a key role in supporting efficiency and accessibility across its growing footprint.

The bank also emphasized that its expansion strategy is aligned with its broader vision of sustainable growth, supported by strong capital levels, robust governance and disciplined risk management.

Mkulichi said FDH Bank remains confident that its regional strategy will enhance competitiveness and create long-term value in both domestic and regional markets.

Minority Shareholders Association of Listed Companies (MISALCO) General Secretary Frank Harawa, welcomed FDH Bank’s entry into Mozambique and other regional markets, describing it as a positive step for long-term growth.

“Expanding into Mozambique and other regional markets is a good move. It strengthens regional integration and can help address foreign currency challenges,” Harawa said.

FDH Bank plc has reported a strong financial performance for the year ending December 31, 2025, with group profit after tax rising to K147.8 billion from K74.1 billion the previous year.

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