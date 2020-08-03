3 weeks in the cell, Chisale hoping for release on Wednesday

August 3, 2020 Wanga Gwede -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Chisale is hoping that the gods will smile for him this Wednesday and go home on bail.

Chisale seeking bail

After already three weeks spent in the cooler, Chisale has to spend two more nights there before hearing for his bail application commences on Wednesday.

His lawyer Chancy Gondwe confirmed Monday morning that his client is scheduled to appear before court for bail on Wednesday this week on the murder charge of ACB official Issa Njauju.

Chisale was first arrested for fraud and money laundering on July 14 2020 before he was rearrested for the new charge on July 17 2020.

Mahatma
Guest
Mahatma

Prison monger wathu wathu .

2 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Mr Norman Paulos Chisale, this is the world. Power has its limitations. You stole, killed and undermined police officers and the army. We were just watching you. Now its time to pay all those sins at once. Your Mutharika will not rescue you but hang you as he has started by denying any knowledge of you using his TPIN to import huge tons of cement. SO you and your wife are answering different murder charges, what a family

2 hours ago
Quarantina
Guest
Quarantina

Bail for a murder suspect? 🙉

2 hours ago
