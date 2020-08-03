3 weeks in the cell, Chisale hoping for release on Wednesday
Former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Chisale is hoping that the gods will smile for him this Wednesday and go home on bail.
After already three weeks spent in the cooler, Chisale has to spend two more nights there before hearing for his bail application commences on Wednesday.
His lawyer Chancy Gondwe confirmed Monday morning that his client is scheduled to appear before court for bail on Wednesday this week on the murder charge of ACB official Issa Njauju.
Chisale was first arrested for fraud and money laundering on July 14 2020 before he was rearrested for the new charge on July 17 2020.
Mr Norman Paulos Chisale, this is the world. Power has its limitations. You stole, killed and undermined police officers and the army. We were just watching you. Now its time to pay all those sins at once. Your Mutharika will not rescue you but hang you as he has started by denying any knowledge of you using his TPIN to import huge tons of cement. SO you and your wife are answering different murder charges, what a family
Bail for a murder suspect? 🙉