3 weeks in the cell, Chisale hoping for release on Wednesday

Former president Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Chisale is hoping that the gods will smile for him this Wednesday and go home on bail.

After already three weeks spent in the cooler, Chisale has to spend two more nights there before hearing for his bail application commences on Wednesday.

His lawyer Chancy Gondwe confirmed Monday morning that his client is scheduled to appear before court for bail on Wednesday this week on the murder charge of ACB official Issa Njauju.

Chisale was first arrested for fraud and money laundering on July 14 2020 before he was rearrested for the new charge on July 17 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!