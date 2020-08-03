‘Cash Madam’, Magalasi denied bail by court

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi and co-accused persons have been denied bail.

This is after the state had pleaded that the three know witnesses to the case and may interfere with investigations.

Magalasi, alongside businesswoman Dorothy Shonga aka ‘Cash Madam’ and MERA Communications Specialist Patrick Maulidi are accused of fraud of K107 million.

The criminal charges relate to procurement contract awarded to Shonga’s Vink Enterprises.

