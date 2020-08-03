UDF’s Ndanga murder case committed to High Court

Lilongwe Magistrate Court has committed to High Court for hearing a case involving United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga in which he is accused of having a hand in the petrol bombing of UTM Party offices in Lilongwe that led to loss of three lives.

Ndanga appeared before the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court Monday morning for charges related to the death of three members of the Tambala family in Area 24.

He is being accused alongside Kassim Hassan.

The torching happened prior to the June 23 fresh presidential elections.

A security guard at the UTM Party office, Selemani Tambala, his wife Ayiles and son Shukuran, who were part of the family living in the office backyard, died several days later at Kamuzu Central Hospital from burns sustained in the fire.

Police earlier arrested four other people in connection with the UTM Party offices attack .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!