3,000 Flood Survivors Fed, 300 Homes Sheltered as Apostle Kawinga Leads Humanitarian Response in Nkhotakota

In a country too often numbed by disaster and delayed relief, Apostle Clifford Kawinga is quietly building a reputation as one of Malawi’s most consistent and compassionate humanitarians. Through Salvation for All Ministries International and its outreach arm, the Hope Field Initiative, Apostle Kawinga has once again stepped into the gap—this time bringing tangible relief and renewed hope to flood survivors in Nkhotakota District.

The Ministry has distributed relief items to affected communities under Traditional Authority Mwadzama A and B, reaching survivors at Group Village Head Fusani and Bango, some of the hardest-hit and often overlooked areas.

Speaking after the donation exercise, Apostle Kawinga said the intervention was driven by a moral and spiritual obligation to respond to suffering wherever it exists.

“Nkhotakota is facing disaster upon disaster—floods compounded by hunger,” he said. “As a Ministry, we believe we must always do something, however small, through the grace God gives us.”

Kawinga explained that the Hope Field Initiative deliberately targets hard-to-reach areas, recalling similar outreach efforts in Likoma District. The goal, he said, is not only to give food, but to restore dignity and hope.

“We know what we have given is not enough,” he said. “But if it can bring even a single smile, then it matters.”

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. George Mpinganjira Chikoya, Chairperson of the Area Disaster Risk Management Committee under TA Mwadzama, praised the Ministry for responding when many had not.

“This donation will go a long way in easing food shortages among affected households,” Chikoya said.

At the same time, Chikoya urged flood survivors to consider relocating from flood-prone areas, noting that the devastation experienced this year mirrors last year’s suffering—a cycle that demands long-term solutions.

Traditional Authority Mwadzama echoed the call for broader support, appealing to other stakeholders to assist as the number of vulnerable households continues to rise. In a show of appreciation and partnership, the Chief thanked Apostle Kawinga and pledged to provide land for the construction of churches in the area.

For beneficiaries, the impact was deeply personal. Enita Mphamba of Kanjuchi Village expressed gratitude, describing the donation as a lifeline at a time of despair.

Beyond material aid, the Ministry also held prayer sessions with the affected communities, underscoring its belief that true restoration extends beyond food to spiritual healing and hope.

In total, the outreach supported 3,000 people with maize across Mwadzama A and B, while 300 households received plastic sheets to help rebuild temporary shelter.

Nkhotakota was among districts devastated by flash floods late last year, with homes, crops, roads and property washed away by heavy rains—leaving thousands displaced and exposed.

In a humanitarian landscape often defined by promises rather than presence, Apostle Clifford Kawinga’s work stands out not for grand speeches, but for action. For many in Mwadzama, his intervention was more than relief—it was reassurance that they have not been forgotten.

