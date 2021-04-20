31 arrested for K6.2bn Covid funds abuse, Malawi police say more to be nabbed
The Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Monday arrested 12 more suspects in relation to abuse of Covid-19 funds , brining the total of those arrested for abuse of Covid-19 funds after the release of the audit report to 31.
In a statement, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera said investigations are still ongoing and warned of more arrests.
Kadadzera said: “Malawi Police detectives are still on the ground and more arrests will follow”.
This follows the release of an investigative audit report by the National Audit Office (NAO) – which was ordered by President Lazarus Chakwera amid public outcry – that details how public officers abused relief funds meant for fighting the pandemic.
Findings of the investigative audit into the expenditure of K6.2 billion Covid-19 Response Funds exposed loopholes in public finance management that drained K720 million through procurement flaws, irregular allowances, dubious claims and poor planning.
Key findings of the audit among others, indicate that procurement flaws accounted for the highest cost at K493.9 million.
Speaking in a televised address from Mtunthama State residence in Lilongwe on Sunday evening, the President vowed that government will move to recover all the stolen public funds, interdict all public officers implicated, discipline them and ban any businesses implicated from any futuregovernment contracts.
In the speech, Chakwera said he had directed the Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi, to interdict without pay those public officers on whose direct watch the financial mismanagement occurred.
“I have also directed him to ensure that those officers are referred to the relevant Service Commissions to either clear their names or be sanctioned and disciplined. Whether those public officers are senior or junior civil servants, I have directed him to see to it that disciplinary proceedings begin within 14 days.”
The President further warned heads of law-enforcement agencies like the Malawi Police Service, the Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the Financial Intelligence Authority saying “these institutions must stop letting the country down and do your jobs in bringing those implicated by this report to book, or else I will have you replaced”.
Interesting times indeed. The Ministry of Information through single sourcing procured services from a media house to the tune of MK 46, 000 000.00. The Radio that provided the services was Zodiaki Radio. If am not mistaken, GOSPEL KAZAKO is part of Zodiak. Gospel Kazako is also Minister of Information. In the absence of a competitive bidding process through open tendering, can we not deduce that Gospel Kazako influenced the award of this contract to Zodiak which happens to be his Radio Station? If Kandodo has been dropped for pocketing am allowance using Covid funds, why is it hard to… Read more »
Word on the street is that both the MDF and the Police Services are deeply implicated in the abuse of Covid funds, but that someone is shielding them from scrutiny. How then can the police effectively investigate this issue? Just sayin’.
Rumour mongering. You should be ashamed of yourself. Bring out evidence or point investigating bodies in the right direction. That is being a good citizen
How can we trust this report when other government Dept’s like police and MDF are not investigated? Shame. I am happy forensic auditors have taken a step towards NAO. We need not only an explanation but investigated
Mr Laz Chakwera is now sounding presidential with an iron fist, go down on these devil-sent thieves to destroy our beautiful country! go bite them!
He should desist giving jobs to friends. He needs to employ professionals not party fanatics who will only end tarnish his name. He should get rid of them now.
Malawi needs new patriotic men and women not thieves.
Most of these arrested people will win the case and the same tax payers will pay heavily. Why can’t they first do thorough criminal investigation?
He is totally lost. Ordering illegal suspensions without pay. More court cases against government coming. Why did they not include army and police????
Pathetic