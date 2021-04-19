Chakwera awaits Chilima report in civil service clean-up

President Lazarous Chakwera announced on Sunday that he is waiting for a comprehensive report and recommendations from Vice President Salous Chilima following a task force that he instituted to overhaul the civil service in order to root out entrenched corruption in government.

The special task force was formed in February 2021 to comprehensively review the government systems of allowances, procurement and employment contracts and was given a 90-day timeframe (which expires on May 23 2021).

Chakwera tasked Chilima that the task force should recommend radical changes to the structure of the entire civil service, as well as the entire system of allowances, employment contracts, and procurement in the public sector.

“Those recommendations are due for submission to my office in the next four weeks, after which we will take next steps towards my goal of overhauling this broken and rotten system from top to bottom,” said Chakwera during his National address on Sunday.

The President said theft and corruption is deep rooted in the civil service and that anyone who steals or wastes public funds should be seen as a atraitor to the country.

“The sad reality though is that there are so many public servants who are so eager to get rich that they are willing to defraud their own country. The other sad reality is that there are so many private citizens who are so eager to access public services and government contracts that they are willing to corrupt public servants to defraud their own country,” he said.

Chakwera vowed that his administration will pursue those stealing public money ” until you are defeated, no matter how long it takes”.

On February 19, 2021 Chilima set up an 11 member taskforce to review three government systems of Allowances, Procurement and employment contracts following revelations of massive abuse and theft of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds that were released to different clusters last year.

Since the formation of the taskforce, Chilima has been busy and held several meetings with the task force.

The taskforce meetings will continue for the next two weeks, according to a loaded programme of the Veep for the next 15 days.

Chakwera ordered the taskforce to submit its report and recommendations within 90 days.

