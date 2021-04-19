Chilima on public projects inspection tour across Malawi: Hold reforms, task force meetings

Vice President Salous Chilima has an overstretched schedule and hectic agenda for the next two weeks as he embarks on inspecting some major projects in the Northern, Eastern and Southern regions of the country as well as holding public reforms and civil service task force meetings across the country.

A packed programme for the Veep for the next two weeks seen by Nyasa Times shows Chilima will start his two weeks tour in the Northern region this week where he will visit some major projects in the region and hold high level meetings on reforms and taskforce instituted to review allowances and contracts in the civil service.

After touring the North, Chilima will proceed to the Eastern and Southern regions to carry out similar work.

According to the loaded programme, Chilima leaves on Monday for the North and enroute he will inspect progress of the Jenda-Edingeni-EngalaweniManyamula-Mzimba Road and Construction of DCs Offices in Mzimba.

Other flagship projects Chilima is scheduled to visit in the North include Karonga Town Water Supply and Sanitation Project, Nthola-Ilola-Ngosi Greenbelt Irrigation in Karonga.

In Rumphi the Veep will inspect construction of Rumphi Teachers Training College for Primary School Tenistry of Education, the Njakwa – Livingstonia road and the Rumphi – Nyika – Chitipa Road.

Chilima, who is also Minister of Public Sector Reforms and Economic Planning and Development, will also take advantage of his visits to hold reforms quarterly review meetings with local councils in the three regions while also meeting the Public Service Review Task Force which he chairs.

On Thursday, Chilima is expected to hold Reforms Quarterly Review Meetings for Local Councils in the Northern Region at Mzuzu hotel.

And on Friday, Chilima will visit an Aquaculture Development Project by the Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources in Mzuzu and Rehabilitation of Mzuzu University (MZUNI) & Reconstruction of MZUNI Library.

Chilima will later in the day inspect the Nkhata-bay Town Water Supply and Sanitation Project before proceeding to Eastern region.

In Eastern region, Chilima is scheduled to hold taskforce meetings and Reforms Quarterly Review Meeting for Councils in the Eastern Region at Nkopola lodge in Mangochi and also inspect some ongoing projects in the region.

Some of the major projects Chilima will visit include Small farms Irrigation Project in Mangochi and Construction of Machinga Secondary School in Machinga district.

On his way to Blantyre, Chilima will stop over in Zomba to inspect construction of Domasi Community Hospital, Rehabilitation and Expansionof Chancellor College/Construction of the School of Economics and Rehabilitation of Cobbe Barracks Roads and other works at the barracks.

The Veep is also scheduled to inspect Construction of Phalombe District Hospital in Phalombe.

Chilima is expected to wind up his two weeks overloaded schedule in Blantyre where he will hold Reforms Quarterly Review meetings for Councils in the Southern Region at Mount Soche hotel.

Vice president press officer Pilirani Phiri said the inspection tour will help him to monitor progress and urge contractors to speed up their respective construction works.

“He will also take advantage of the visits to hear out various issues that are hampering progress such as funding. The Vice-President will also weigh which projects should be prioritised or the ones that need immediate funding for completion,” he said.

