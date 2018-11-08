4 die in Karonga road accident, 8 seriously injured

Four people have been confirmed dead d while eight others are battling for their lives at Karonga district hospital after a road accident along Karonga-Mzuzu M1 road involving a Mzuzu-bound passenger minibus, police have confirmed.

The accident occurred on Wednesday around 6 am at Lulanga Immigration Road Block which is along Karonga-Mzuzu M1 road.

According to the police report, the driver Chimwemwe Mhango was driving from Karonga heading Mzuzu with 11 people on board.

Northern Region police assistant spokesman Maurice Chapola said the driver failed to control the vehicle as he approached a road block at Lulamga in the district.

He said the vehicle overturned three times and stopped some meters away from the main road.

Following the impact one unknown male passenger sustained severe head injury and died on the spot whereby two unknown male passengers died whilst on the way to Chilumba Rural hospital.

One of the passengers identified as a 29 year old Alick Gondwe from Selewa village, traditional authority Mwamlowe in Rumphi district, sustained upper left leg fracture.

The driver and other eight passengers sustained multiple cuts as well as bruises on different parts of their bodies and all have been referred to Karonga District Hospital for further treatment.

