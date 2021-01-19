4 die in Ntcheu road fatality

Four people, including the driver, have died in a Freightliner vehicle accident in Ntcheu after the vehicle swept to death pedestrians.

Others are seriously injured after the Freightliner, registration number KK 8172 / KK 4047, swept them near Ntcheu Standard Bank along Dedza-Ntcheu M1 Road Monday night.

Overspeeding has been blamed for the accident.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says the truck’s driver, Matias Mitengo, was driving the vehicle from the direction of Dedza District heading towards Balaka District with three passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at the said place at around 20:00 hours, in the process of avoiding an unknown motor cyclist who was heading in the same direction, he lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle went to the extreme edge, where he hit eleven pedestrians and the vehicle overturned,” Chigalu says.

Following the impact, the driver and three passengers sustained different degrees of injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntcheu District Hospital, Chigalu said.

Eight pedestrians are still getting medication.

