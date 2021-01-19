Minister gazettes anti-coronavirus restrictions: Face masks compulsory in public
Government has gazetted Public Health and Covid-19 Containment and Management laws, which among others, criminalises non wearing of masks in public to tackle a surge in cases.
Face masks are now mandatory in public, if found not wearing the masks, a person be liable to pay a fine of K10 000.
Some of the orders contained include ‘burial within 24 hours for anyone dying from Covid19’ and also ‘restriction of public gatherings to only 50 people’.
Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Health told a news conference that she has also signed the Covid-19 preventive measures into law.
She said all public gatherings have also been limited to 50 from the initial 100.
However, the minister says the gatherings do not include the National Assembly and education institutions.
Chiponda has also said it is mandatory for people to wear face masks in public spaces.
She adds that it is also mandatory for people to exercise social distance at all times.
For public transport, the seating capacity should be at 60% and that all passengers should wear face masks.
The new amendments come a day after President Lazarus Chakwera announced government’s latest position in the wake of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
he death of two Covid-19 positive ministers last week prompted Chakwera to declare a state of disaster.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Abale ma arguments enawa kumawaganizira Kaye. Kaye akuuzani kuti k10000 ndi contribution? It’s a penalty. Chilango anakuuzani kuti chizikhala chofukirika? If they can’t afford k10000 how much can they afford? Let them use what they can afford for a mask. A mask is just k300. Zinazi let’s be progressive
Distance apart ndiyotheka, Kona mask iguana ndalama. Komanso value ya 10000 kwacha kumudzi kwathu ndi ndalama yosafikirika. Kale zikavuta chengchi, MYP inkayenda mu landrover ndi chinkuza mau. Tiyeni tiyende ndi chinkuza may. Zikhoza kunsitha.
So national assembly isnt a gathering?
Which Malawian can afford K10000?
Anthu ndi osauka. Inu amene mumaba m’boma mutha kukwanitsa. Be realistic or you will lose popularity. Circulation of cash is low. Ndipo mask were supposed to be free
K10,000 it’s just bit too much according to the current status of economy
If you feel that K10000 is too much then don’t commit the crime. Anthu amene sangakwanise K10000 ndiamene ali balalabalala osavala mask kufalisa covid-19
THEN WEAR A FREAKING MASK?!