4 lawyers withdraw from Bushiri bail bid: Legal team shake-up, Wapona steps in

November 19, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Four private practice lawyers have withdrawn from representing  embattled charismatic Prophet Shepherd Bushiri  in the ongoing bail application scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Lilongwe, shaking up the preacher’s legal team after they agreed that Wapona Kita will be their attorney.

Wapona Kita: Lead lawyer for Bushiri –Photo by Mphatso Nkhoma, Nyasa Times
Vendors storm court premises in support of Bushiris

Bushiri initially hired private practice lawyers Lusungu Gondwe, Noel Chalamanda, Bright Theu and  Khumbo Soko.  The four  have since stepped aside from the legal team.

Reports that Allan Chinula SC was hired to represent Bushiri were not confirmed by both the lawyer and Bushiris.

Soko confirmed  that he has withdrawn from representing Bushiri but did not give reasons.

Lawyer Kita has since been drafted to be the attorney for the prophet as he applies for bail.

Kita said the application will be before Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba. He said the Bushiris will come in person.

The two spent a night at Lingadzi police station following their surrender to the police on Wednesday after the Malawi authorities were issued with an Interpol arrest and on the Bushiris by the South African state.

The police have since beefed up security at the Court in Lilongwe as several people including vendors have flocked to the court to witness the bail application hearing.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself concerned vendors has stormed the court in Lilongwe pleading with government not to agree to the proposed extradition of the Bushiris to South Africa.

6 Comments
Sizzler
Sizzler
2 hours ago

Mr Mkaka where are you …You have just brought a mountain higher than covid to the Judicial sector …instead of having to deal with our local challenges pettening in our prisons .

Just
Just
3 hours ago

Mavuto akumpoto awa. Criminals akonko, lawyers akonko and judge a konko

Lego
Lego
2 hours ago
Reply to  Just

That is being stupid and pathetic with your tribal remarks.

Nepotism
Nepotism
2 hours ago
Reply to  Just

Mbuzi ya munthu iwe

Namate
Namate
2 hours ago
Reply to  Just

Anthu wophunzira asiyeni

Boma 2019 mcp
Boma 2019 mcp
3 hours ago

Mwamyamura timapepara tanu ngati mumadya kwa bushiri bwanji ,munthuyo zoti ndisatana agent simudziwa mufanaye limodzi ngati nomwe wafera make wakuzimbabwe ginimbi

Malawi police arrest criminals in K11m heist:  Stolen cash recovered in 90-minutes manhunt

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested three suspects who stole K11 million from a taxi. The cops in Mchinji are...

