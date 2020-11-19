European newspapers focus on Prophet Bushiri

A number of European newspapers have published headlines to a story self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, who skipped bail in South Africa and fled their native country Malawi.

The Times, daily newspaper published in London, one of Britain’s oldest and most influential newspapers featured a picture of Bushiri in the story about the head of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church and the headline: “Africa’s wealthiest preacher Shepherd Bushiri on the run from fraud charges.”

It reported that Bushiri spirited himself back home to Malawi while facing a string of fraud and money laundering charges in South Africa.

The authorities only realised that Shepherd Bushiri, 37, had left the country when he issued a statement declaring he had made “a tactical withdrawal” after crossing at least two international borders, it reported.

Bushiri and his wife Mary, 39, earlier in the month surrendered their passports in return for bail at Pretoria magistrate court.

German’s widely circulated newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung also carried the story of Bushiri topped with his picture.

Bushiri has also been dominating headlines on BBC, Aljazeera, Bloomberg and all international media outlets.

