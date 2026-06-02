PayPal Introduces Digital Dollar to Malawi and Other African Countries

American online payment company PayPal has introduced a new digital currency called PayPal USD (PYUSD) in Malawi and 26 other African countries.

The move is expected to make it easier, faster and cheaper for people and businesses to send and receive money across different countries.

According to PayPal, the digital dollar is already available in about 70 markets around the world. Malawian PayPal users can now buy, keep, send and receive PYUSD through their PayPal accounts.

PayPal says many customers and businesses have been asking for a more reliable and affordable way to make international payments. The company believes PYUSD will help solve some of the challenges people face when sending money across borders.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crypto at PayPal, May Zabaneh, said the world is changing rapidly because of technology, and people are looking for faster and cheaper ways to move money.

She said the new digital dollar has been designed to improve cross-border transactions and reduce delays and costs.

Another PayPal executive responsible for the Middle East and Africa, Otto Williams, said the new payment system will help businesses and customers access better financial services and make trading between countries easier.

What is PYUSD?

PYUSD is a digital version of the United States dollar. It is known as a “stablecoin” because its value is tied directly to the US dollar. This means that one PYUSD is generally worth one US dollar.

The digital currency is issued by Paxos Trust Company and is backed by US dollar deposits, US government securities and other cash-equivalent assets. This backing is intended to keep its value stable.

What Does This Mean for Malawians?

For ordinary Malawians, the introduction of PYUSD could mean:

Faster international payments.

Easier payments for online services and products.

Lower costs when sending or receiving money from abroad.

More convenient transactions for freelancers, entrepreneurs and businesses that work with international customers.

A digital dollar that is designed to maintain the same value as the US dollar.

PayPal has also announced that users will not be charged any fees when buying or selling PYUSD using US dollars. There will also be no fees for sending or receiving PYUSD between PayPal accounts.

Financial experts say the development could help improve access to global digital payments for African businesses and individuals, although users should still understand how digital currencies work before using them.

In simple terms: If you receive money from abroad, work online, run an international business, or buy goods and services from other countries, PayPal’s new digital dollar could make those transactions quicker, easier and potentially cheaper than some existing methods.

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