Alarm as Embalming Chemicals Allegedly Used to Preserve Fish: PAC Demands Action

A disturbing revelation that chemicals meant for embalming dead bodies may be finding their way into Malawi’s food chain has triggered alarm within Parliament, with the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) warning that weak regulation and theft of medical supplies are putting the lives of ordinary Malawians at risk.

PAC Chairperson Steve Malondera says the committee is deeply concerned by reports that embalming chemicals intended for mortuaries are allegedly being diverted and used to preserve fish for human consumption, raising serious public health concerns.

The allegations come amid ongoing concerns about the theft and abuse of drugs and medical supplies from public hospitals, a problem Malondera says has reached alarming levels and demands urgent intervention.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Malondera said the reported misuse of dangerous chemicals highlights the need for stronger oversight throughout the country’s pharmaceutical and medical supply chains.

“If chemicals intended for preserving dead bodies are ending up being used on food products consumed by the public, then we are facing a serious public health threat that cannot be ignored,” he said.

Malondera warned that gaps in regulation, inadequate monitoring systems and limited capacity among oversight institutions have created opportunities for unscrupulous individuals to exploit the system for personal gain, often at the expense of public safety.

He said PAC is now pushing for increased funding and human resources for regulatory institutions to ensure all imported medicines, chemicals and health products undergo rigorous testing and certification before being released onto the market.

“We want systems that can trace products from importation to end use. We need stronger controls, better laboratories, more inspectors and tougher enforcement measures to protect Malawians from potentially dangerous substances,” Malondera said.

The lawmaker further noted that the continued theft of medicines and medical supplies from public hospitals remains a major challenge, depriving patients of essential treatment while creating opportunities for stolen products to be illegally traded or misused.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that exposure to certain industrial and embalming chemicals can pose serious health risks, including poisoning, organ damage and long-term health complications, making the allegations particularly worrying if proven true.

In response to the concerns, the Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) says it has intensified inspections of pharmaceutical establishments across the country as part of efforts to strengthen compliance with regulatory requirements and protect public health.

PMRA Director General Charles Chimenya said the authority remains committed to ensuring that medicines and health-related products available on the market meet the required standards of quality, safety and effectiveness.

According to Chimenya, PMRA’s mandate goes beyond regulating medicines at the point of entry. The authority also conducts post-marketing surveillance to monitor products already circulating in communities and identify any products that may pose a risk to consumers.

“We continuously inspect pharmaceutical establishments and monitor products on the market to ensure compliance with regulations. Our responsibility is to make sure that medicines and other health products reaching the public are safe, effective and of the required quality,” said Chimenya.

The latest revelations are expected to intensify calls for tougher action against theft, illegal distribution and misuse of pharmaceutical products, as lawmakers push for greater accountability and stronger safeguards within Malawi’s health sector.

With concerns growing over the possibility of hazardous chemicals entering the food supply chain, many Malawians will be looking to regulators and law enforcement agencies for swift action to establish the truth behind the allegations and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

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