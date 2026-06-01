NCD Alliance Malawi Sounds Alarm as Tobacco Industry Targets Youth, Urges Nation to ‘Unmask the Appeal’

As Malawi joined the rest of the world in commemorating World No Tobacco Day 2026, the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Alliance Malawi issued a strong warning over what it describes as increasingly aggressive tactics by the tobacco and nicotine industry to lure children and young people into addiction.

Marking the global observance under the theme “Unmask the Appeal: #TobaccoExposed,” the alliance called on government, parents, educators, community leaders and young people themselves to reject tobacco and nicotine products and expose the marketing strategies being used to make smoking appear attractive and harmless.

In a statement released on May 30, the alliance said tobacco and nicotine companies are increasingly relying on flavoured products, colourful packaging, social media campaigns and emerging products such as e-cigarettes and vapes to attract a new generation of consumers.

According to the alliance, these products are often deliberately designed to appeal to young people, creating a false impression that they are fashionable, modern and less harmful than traditional tobacco products.

“The tobacco industry continues to reinvent itself and adapt its marketing strategies to attract young consumers. Behind the appealing packaging, flavours and advertisements lies a dangerous product that causes addiction, disease and premature death,” the statement said.

NCD Alliance Malawi warned that tobacco use remains one of the leading preventable causes of death and disability worldwide and is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory illnesses, stroke and diabetes.

The organization cited statistics from the World Health Organization indicating that tobacco claims more than eight million lives every year across the globe, including over one million people who die from exposure to second-hand smoke.

Beyond the devastating health consequences, the alliance highlighted the significant economic burden tobacco-related illnesses place on Malawi’s already strained health system and economy.

It estimates that tobacco-related diseases cost the country approximately MWK55.2 billion annually, resources that could otherwise be invested in healthcare, education, infrastructure and other critical development sectors.

Of particular concern, the alliance said, is the growing number of young people becoming exposed to tobacco and nicotine products.

Current data shows that youth smoking prevalence in Malawi stands at approximately 6.4 percent, surpassing the 5.3 percent prevalence among adults. The figures suggest that young people are becoming increasingly vulnerable to nicotine addiction, potentially creating a new generation facing long-term health complications.

The alliance warned that early exposure to nicotine can have lifelong consequences, including addiction, reduced physical health, increased risk of chronic diseases and diminished productivity later in life.

In line with this year’s World No Tobacco Day theme, NCD Alliance Malawi reminded authorities of the country’s obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which calls on member states to implement comprehensive measures to reduce tobacco consumption and protect public health.

The alliance urged government to intensify implementation and enforcement of tobacco control policies, including strengthening smoke-free public environments, restricting tobacco advertising and promotion, enhancing health warning messages on tobacco products, expanding smoking cessation services and protecting young people from tobacco industry influence.

National Chairperson Maud Mwakasungula said protecting children and young people from nicotine addiction must become a national priority.

“The NCD Alliance Malawi remains committed to collaborating with government, civil society organizations, healthcare workers, communities and all stakeholders to protect future generations from tobacco-related harm through stronger implementation and enforcement of tobacco control policies,” she said.

Mwakasungula further called on Malawians to look beyond the attractive image projected by tobacco and nicotine companies and recognize the far-reaching health, social, economic and environmental damage associated with tobacco use.

She encouraged young people to make informed decisions, adopt healthy lifestyles and actively discourage their peers from experimenting with tobacco and nicotine products.

“As we commemorate World No Tobacco Day 2026, NCD Alliance Malawi calls upon all Malawians, especially young people, to reject tobacco and nicotine products and make informed choices for healthier lives,” she said.

The alliance’s message was clear and uncompromising: “Don’t get trapped in nicotine and tobacco addiction — Unmask the Appeal. #TobaccoExposed.”

NCD Alliance Malawi is a national civil society network dedicated to reducing preventable illness, disability and premature deaths caused by non-communicable diseases and injuries. The organization works with government and other stakeholders to promote healthier communities and strengthen policies aimed at preventing chronic diseases among Malawians.

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