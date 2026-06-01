NBM plc gives 20 Scorchers’ jerseys in ‘Waku WAFCON’ promo

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given away 20 Malawi National Women Football team jerseys as part of the first activation of its ‘Guess the Scorchers WAFCON Jersey’ promotion held at Chichiri Shopping Mall Service Centre in Blantyre on Friday.

To emerge winners, the 20 customers correctly identified the Scorchers’ jersey displayed outside the Service Centre.

The activation forms part of NBM plc’s broader ‘Waku WAFCON’ promotional campaign running from May to July.

The promotion gives customers a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco to watch the Scorchers at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), alongside other cash and merchandise rewards.

Speaking during the activation exercise, NBM plc Product and Strategy Development Manager Ibrahim Chapeyama said the initiative is designed to combine customer engagement with support for the Scorchers through interactive, football-themed activations across the country.

He explained that the broader campaign includes POS-driven activations at various service centres, as well as mall takeovers and live engagement events at selected entertainment venues such as AERO Lounge and Scallas Café in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

“We have given away 20 jerseys here, and in total, we will give away 100 jerseys in various service centres and random pop-ups. Customers who participate in our activations will stand a chance of winning the jerseys, including the new jersey that will be released,” said Chapeyama.

One of the winners, Emmanuel Kagwa from Machinjiri, described the experience as exciting and unexpected.

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