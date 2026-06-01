Mzomera-Ngwira Pledges Full Support for PSLCE Candidates Selected to National Secondary Schools

Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora and Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Martha Mzomera-Ngwira, has pledged to support all Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) candidates from her constituency who will be selected to national secondary schools, describing education as the most powerful tool for transforming lives and developing the nation.

Mzomera-Ngwira made the commitment over the weekend during a visit to several PSLCE candidate camps across the constituency, where she donated assorted food items, including beans, eggs, cooking oil, and maize flour, to support learners as they prepare for their examinations.

The donation was aimed at improving the welfare of the candidates and creating a conducive environment for study by ensuring that learners have access to nutritious meals during this critical period.

Speaking to the students, teachers and community members, Mzomera-Ngwira emphasized the importance of education in driving Malawi’s socio-economic development, urging the candidates to remain focused, disciplined and determined as they prepare to sit for their examinations.

She said the future of the country rests in the hands of young people who are willing to work hard and pursue knowledge.

“I know the journey is not yet over because you are still preparing to sit for your examinations. However, I want you to remain focused and confident. For this country to develop, Malawi needs educated citizens who can provide solutions to the challenges we face. Always remember that the nation is waiting for you to succeed and contribute to its development,” she said.

The legislator further encouraged the learners not to be discouraged by their rural background, saying success is not determined by where one comes from but by commitment, perseverance and hard work.

“You should never look down upon yourselves because you come from rural communities. Many successful people in this country started from villages just like yours. Dream big, work hard and believe in your abilities. With determination, you can achieve anything and compete with learners from any part of the country,” she added.

Mzomera-Ngwira also assured the candidates that her office would continue investing in education initiatives within the constituency, including providing support to high-performing students who earn places at national secondary schools.

Teachers and community leaders who attended the event commended the lawmaker for her continued commitment to promoting education and supporting learners, saying the donation would help motivate the candidates and ease some of the challenges faced by boarding camps.

Among the candidate camps that benefited from the donation are Bulala, Mzalangwe, Malangazi, Chiseng’ezi, Malinyete, Chanyama, Endindeni, Visenthe and Lukwelukwe.

As thousands of candidates across the country prepare to sit for the PSLCE examinations, Mzomera-Ngwira’s intervention has brought renewed hope and encouragement to learners in Mzimba Hora, reinforcing the message that education remains a pathway to a brighter future for both individuals and the nation.

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