Mutharika Keeps His Eyes on the Ball, Focuses on Economic Recovery and Development

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has reaffirmed his commitment to restoring economic stability and improving the lives of Malawians, declaring that he will not be distracted by rumours, misinformation, or politically motivated narratives aimed at shifting attention away from the government’s development agenda.

In a statement issued by Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi, the President said his administration remains firmly focused on addressing the country’s pressing economic challenges, strengthening public service delivery, combating hunger, and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.

“The President remains unwaveringly focused on this mission and will not be distracted. It must be noted that His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is not a ceremonial President,” the statement reads in part.

The clarification follows reports circulating on social media alleging that the President did not chair the previous week’s Cabinet meeting, sparking speculation about his role in government affairs.

However, the statement dismissed such claims and emphasized that President Mutharika continues to exercise his constitutional responsibilities while strategically delegating certain duties to senior government officials when necessary.

According to the statement, the President assigns representation at official functions to the most relevant and appropriate office holders based on the nature and objectives of each event.

“Such decisions are not motivated by malice, indifference, or ill-will, but are deliberate measures aimed at promoting effective governance and reducing unnecessary public expenditure,” the statement explained.

The government further stressed that the Presidency remains united and fully committed to serving the interests of the nation, urging Malawians to remain focused on the broader goal of national recovery and development.

As Malawi continues to grapple with economic pressures and rising public expectations, the administration says difficult decisions and sacrifices are necessary to lay the foundation for long-term prosperity.

“The sacrifices being made today are necessary to build a stronger economy, improve public service delivery, and secure a better future for all Malawians,” the statement concludes.

The message underscores the President’s determination to keep his attention firmly fixed on achieving the government’s social and economic objectives, despite growing political noise and public scrutiny.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :