Temwa Chawinga fires back at critics: “I could have faked an injury, but I chose to be honest”

Malawi women’s football superstar Temwa Chawinga has broken her silence and fiercely defended her decision to miss the Scorchers’ upcoming international friendly matches against Tanzania, insisting that honesty should not be mistaken for a lack of patriotism.

The decision by the US-based striker to excuse herself from national duty sparked intense debate among football fans, with some questioning her commitment to the Malawi Women’s National Team.

But the reigning Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot winner in the United States women’s top-flight league says the criticism is unfair.

In a candid response, Temwa revealed that this is the first time she has voluntarily withdrawn from national team duty, stressing that previous absences were caused by injuries.

“This is the only time I have excused myself from national duty. The other times I missed games were because of injuries,” she said.

In perhaps her strongest statement yet, Temwa declared that she could easily have lied to avoid criticism.

“It was an honest decision. Otherwise, I would have faked an injury, something I would never do because I am honest,” she said.

The explosive remarks come after it emerged that the 27-year-old forward asked to be excused from the Tanzania trip because it clashes with a planned visit to China, where she is scheduled to meet suppliers for her house construction project.

Despite the backlash, Temwa said she respects the views of those criticising her and has become accustomed to scrutiny throughout her career.

“People can express their feelings. It is their right and I cannot stop them. I am used to that because the support is less than the criticism I endure,” she said.

The football sensation was quick to dismiss suggestions that she has turned her back on the national team, insisting that her commitment to the Scorchers remains unwavering.

“I remain fully committed to the Scorchers and I will team up with them soon. I also wish them all the best in Tanzania,” she said.

The controversy has also drawn the attention of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

FAM Operations Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the association is currently focused on the Tanzania matches and will address the matter at a later stage.

“The focus now is on the upcoming games against Tanzania. Probably after that, we can tackle that issue,” he said.

Temwa’s absence comes at a time when the Scorchers are preparing for important international assignments. Statistics show that the prolific striker has featured only once in the team’s last 15 matches. Her most recent appearance came against Zambia in February 2025 in Lusaka.

Now, as the debate rages on, one thing is clear: Malawi’s biggest female football star has no regrets about her decision and insists that choosing honesty over excuses should not be held against her.

This version starts with the strongest quote, builds drama around the controversy, and keeps readers engaged while remaining faithful to the facts.

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