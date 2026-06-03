Fears Grow as Deep Cracks Appear on Kamba Bridge, Raising Spectre of Disaster

Residents and motorists in Blantyre are growing increasingly concerned over the deteriorating condition of Kamba Bridge, a key transport link connecting Kamba and Mount Pleasant townships, after large cracks emerged on the structure, raising fears that it could become a serious safety hazard if urgent action is not taken.

A visit to the bridge by Nyasa Times established that significant cracks have developed on the surface of the bridge and appear to be widening, prompting concerns about the structural integrity of one of the area’s busiest transport corridors.

The bridge serves thousands of pedestrians, motorists, cyclists and public transport operators every day, making it a critical piece of infrastructure for residents travelling between the two densely populated townships and other parts of Blantyre City.

Concerned residents say the cracks have become more visible in recent weeks, with some warning that continued use of the bridge without immediate repairs could place lives at risk.

Infrastructure experts often regard widening cracks on bridges as potential warning signs of structural stress, ageing materials, foundation weaknesses or prolonged exposure to environmental factors. While a detailed engineering assessment is yet to be conducted publicly, the visible deterioration has heightened anxiety among users of the bridge.

Nyasa Times has established that the bridge, which was constructed several years ago, may be approaching the end of its intended lifespan and could require major rehabilitation works or structural reinforcement to guarantee public safety.

Social commentator Lucky Mbewe has since called on authorities to move swiftly before the situation escalates into a tragedy.

“We need public institutions to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to infrastructure management,” said Mbewe.

“Blantyre is a major commercial city and thousands of people depend on this bridge every day. The Blantyre City Council, working together with the Roads Authority, should immediately assess the damage and undertake the necessary maintenance works before lives are put in danger.”

Mbewe said the condition of the bridge highlights the need for routine inspections of public infrastructure across both urban and rural areas.

“Many public structures across the country are ageing. Regular monitoring and maintenance should not only happen after damage becomes visible. Authorities must develop a culture of preventive maintenance to ensure infrastructure remains safe and sustainable,” he said.

The situation has also reignited concerns about the state of public infrastructure in Malawi, where ageing roads, bridges and drainage systems have increasingly come under pressure from growing populations, heavier traffic volumes and extreme weather events.

Efforts by Nyasa Times to obtain an official comment from the Blantyre City Council proved unsuccessful, as calls to the office of the Mayor went unanswered by press time.

The Malawi Roads Authority had also not issued any public statement regarding the condition of the bridge at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, residents living near the bridge have expressed fears that failure to intervene promptly could result in a catastrophic collapse, particularly if heavy vehicles continue using the structure without restrictions.

Some have called for an immediate technical assessment to determine whether the bridge remains safe for public use and whether temporary measures should be introduced while repairs are being planned.

For now, the widening cracks stand as a visible warning of a growing infrastructure challenge. With thousands of lives depending on the bridge every day, residents say they can only hope authorities act before a preventable disaster strikes.

As concerns mount, the question many are asking is simple: will action be taken while there is still time, or only after tragedy forces a response?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :