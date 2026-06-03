Mgomezulu Calls for Greater Investment in Youth as Key to Malawi’s Future

Blessings Banker Mgomezulu, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for Mzimba Luwerezi Constituency in the 2030 General Elections, has called on political leaders to prioritize investments in education, healthcare and economic opportunities for young people, saying Malawi’s future depends on an empowered and productive youth population.

Mgomezulu made the remarks against the backdrop of growing concerns over limited access to quality education and healthcare services in Mzimba Luwerezi, where many communities continue to face shortages of schools, health facilities and other essential public services.

He said the constituency has lagged behind in development for many years due to what he described as a lack of visionary and effective leadership.

“For too long, our constituency has spoken about potential instead of witnessing real transformation,” said Mgomezulu.

“That is why I am inspired to contest in 2030. Our people deserve better schools, functional health facilities, reliable roads and opportunities that can improve their quality of life.”

Mgomezulu argued that Malawi possesses abundant natural and human resources capable of driving economic growth and development if properly harnessed.

He said empowering young people through quality education and skills development is critical to enabling them to utilize local resources, create industries and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“We need to invest in education and skills so that our young people can become innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators,” he said.

“We must begin producing more goods locally so that we create employment opportunities for our youth. At the same time, we need improved road infrastructure to support businesses and facilitate economic activity around the clock.”

The aspiring legislator also identified corruption as one of the major obstacles holding Malawi back from achieving meaningful development.

According to Mgomezulu, corruption continues to divert resources away from critical sectors such as healthcare, education and infrastructure development.

“We continue to export raw materials at low prices and import expensive finished products, including medicines,” he said.

“Resources intended for hospitals and public services often fail to reach the people who need them most, while accountability remains a challenge.”

Mgomezulu said his vision for Mzimba Luwerezi and Malawi as a whole is centred on shifting the country from a consumption-based economy to a production-driven economy.

He believes that prioritizing youth development, strengthening public services and investing in infrastructure can help Malawi reduce dependency, add value to its resources and build a more self-reliant economy.

“The future belongs to the youth. If we empower them with education, opportunities and the right environment to succeed, Malawi can move from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods and creating wealth for its people,” he said.

He added that sustainable development can only be achieved when leadership focuses on long-term solutions that empower communities and unlock the potential of the country’s young population.

“Our goal must be to build a Malawi where young people are not waiting for opportunities but are creating them. That is how we can transform our economy and secure a better future for everyone,” said Mgomezulu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :