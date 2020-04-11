4 Malawi judges set to retire: Ansah, Kamwambe, Kamanga and Chombo

Four judges, two each from the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court are expected to retire this year, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

Nyirenda said the appointment of three judges by President Peter Mutharika will help to fill the gaps but that the country needed more justice to the bench.

The judges set to retire are Maclean Kamwambe, Jane Ansah, Anthony Kamanga and Esmie Chombo.

Chombo was expected to retire in 2018 but had her tenure of office extended by 18 months to allow her conclude the K2.4 billion Cashgate case involving former budget director Paul Mphwiyo.

But the K2.4 billion money laundering case which involves Mphwiyo, former accountant general David Kandoje and some public officers and contractors, has not yet been concluded.

Chombo was in the limelight when she blew a whistle on corrupt lawyers, resulting in the Judiciary transferring over 40 officers— including magistrates, court clerks and accountants—to different registries.

Chapter Six of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi stipulates that the retirement age for a judge is 65.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice commended Mutharika for appointing the three judges who took an oath at Sanjika Palace.

The new justices Chimwemwe Kamowa, Texious Masoamphambe and Jabbar Alide has brought the number of judges to 37, comprising nine Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and 28 High Court judges.

Kamowa has been working with the Judiciary for over 12 years as a judicial officer. For the last six years, she has been chairperson of the Industrial Relations Court.

Masoamphambe has served as a resident magistrate, rising through the ranks since 2000 before his appointment as deputy registrar of the High Court in 2018.

Alide, on the other hand, has over 25 years experience as legal counsel in corporate and commercial law.

