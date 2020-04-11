Cabinet committee on Covid-19 commends Malawi Asian businesses for lockdown

Special Cabinet Committee on coronavirus (Covid-19) chairperson Jappie Mhango has commended Malawians of Asian origin in Blantyre and Zomba for the decision to have a 14-day partial community lockdown, saying that is what is supposed to be done if the country is to fight the spread of the outbreak

Mhango said the virus pandemic is “a nightmare” and move by the grouping is welcome to protect themselves from contracting the virus pandemic and also the community at large.

The virus has since claimed two lives and infected dozens of people in the country.

The Asian community members, under the banner Asian Business Community (ABC), have since come up with 11 guidelines which they are required to follow in their respective communities to avoid the further spread of the virus.

A statement signed by ABC Covid-19 Taskforce chairperson Faizal Aboo, says those who will violate the guidelines will be punished or fined K500 000.

“While we appreciate that the directive may be challenging for some and may affect our lifestyle in one way or another, it is important to state that we reached this decision only after lengthy consultations with medical professionals. We are doing this in the best interest of us all.

“Any member of the society found violating the partial community lockdown without a valid reason, strict action by community elders will be taken against them, including a penalty of K500 000,” reads the statement in part.

Among other things, the 11 guidelines urge every ABC member aged over 53 to remain indoors during the duration of the partial lockdown.

In addition, all ABC members with underlying health conditions will also not be allowed to go out of their homes.

ABC has also called on its members to send all their domestic workers aged over 53 and above on a 14-day paid leave.

On March 20 this year, President Peter Mutharika declared the country a State of Disaster.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!