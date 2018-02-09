45 youths graduate with vocational skills in Dowa

Dowa District Council has urged youths in the district to make use of vocational skills gained from various institutions, saying the acquisition of skills alone was not the end of the road, but the impact they will make.

Dowa District Social Welfare Officer, Frank Damalekani, said this when he represented the Acting Director of Planning and Development, Martin Pindamkono recently during the graduation of 45 youths who attained various vocational skills at There is Hope Bricklaying, Carpentry and Tailoring College at Dzaleka in the district.

Damalekani hailed the school’s initiative in training the youths in vocational skills, saying it is in line with the district’s development plans that seek to have its youths acquire vocational skills so that they help develop the district in particular and the nation in general.

He however, advised the graduating students to stand up to the challenge they will face, be creative and be of high integrity since they are coming from an institution which emphasizes on Christian values.

“Many people who go into vocational training are labeled as liars because many are dishonest. Tailors feature high on this, but I would like to ask you to be different and be honest with your customers since you are coming from this institution which has imparted Christian values in you,” he said.

In his remarks, Director of the institution who is also its founder, Innocent Magabi, said Africa had the potential to develop without depending on foreign aid if all people get to work and properly utilize the resources the country has.

He asked the graduating students not to wait for someone to help them but start using the tools they had received by doing something, saying God would multiply the little they had if they take a step.

In her remarks, the students’ representative, Alice Chafukira, said something of value that was to change their lives had been imparted.

She however, asked the authorities to consider increasing the intake, saying many needy youths want to join the institution which offers skills training almost for free, but are prevented due to limited place.

45 students went away with certificates in different fields such as Bricklaying, Tailoring and Carpentry and received tools such as Planes, Irons and Scissors according to their respective courses.

The DPP Government has also put youth vocational training at the core of its agenda as it wants to empower the youth to be job creators and not only seekers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :