49 volleyball referees undergoing training in Lilongwe

Malawi National Council of Sports has sponsored 49 people for a national training refereeing course that Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) is holding from Thursday August 8-12 at Falls Baptist Theological College in Lilongwe.

Of the 49, 10 are women for the course that Sports Council has sponsored at K4.2 million in a bid to revamp the sport.

The course, which has been facilitated by Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB), is being done by Egyptian instructor, Waleed Mohamed Abdelsamad Kabel.

VAM general secretary, Jairos Nkhoma, who is also part of the delegates, said they appreciate Sports Council’s support as the training will go a long way in developing the sport.

“The training is important since it improves the knowledge of the referees during the games at both local and international scene. We particularly thank the sports council for taking this program into consideration,” he said.

The practical part of the training session will be held at Lilongwe Community Centre. The successful participants will be awarded with Federation International Volleyball (FIVB) national referee certificate.

